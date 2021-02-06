Opinion: Pandemic recovery requires local government aid

“Devastating.”

For city officials, that word has become a frequent part of our vocabulary these past 10 months. Simply put, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for our communities as it continues to claim lives, businesses and livelihoods.

Now, as Minnesota lawmakers get to work crafting the next state budget, city officials are using the term “devastating” to describe something else: the impact of any potential cuts to the state’s local government aid (LGA) program.

I was pleased to see that Gov. Walz’s recent budget plan protects LGA and does not impose any cuts on the program. As the Minnesota House and Senate develop their own budget proposals, I urge legislators to remember that just as cities have been on the front lines of the pandemic response, so too will they be on the front lines of the economic recovery. While LGA accounts for only approximately 2.2% of the state’s general fund budget, it is a vital component of city budgets, especially in Greater Minnesota.

Since March, anxiety about our health, jobs, children’s education, and businesses has dominated our lives. Elected officials in cities and towns across the state live with this anxiety not only for our families and ourselves, but also for our communities.