Opinion: Navigating the uncertainty of returning to school

The 2021-2022 academic year is starting and there is a lot of fear and uncertainty about it, especially as the pandemic continues. News about it is everywhere and some of it is confusing and overwhelming, even for those in the medical field. A myriad of questions remains unanswered. However, as schools reopen, there is one underlying question many families are facing: Is it the right thing to send my child(ren) back to school?

Fortunately, there is a lot of information and resources addressing this question. The simple answer is yes, children should be back in school.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) support a safe return to school. Education and school attendance are essential in children’s development.

For a safe return to school, AAP encourages COVID-19 vaccination for those who are eligible, influenza vaccination when possible, and the continuation of routine vaccination schedules. AAP recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all children and adolescents who are 12 years and older (unless contraindicated) and encourages mask use for those children who cannot be vaccinated. See AAP News for more information on this.