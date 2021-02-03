Opinion: Medicaid’s willful waste brings woeful want

But there’s a problem. Millions of those enrollees are ineligible, according to Brian Blase, a former special assistant to President Trump for economic policy. In a 2019 paper, he estimated the number of improper enrollees in states that expanded Medicaid could reach 2.5 million.

The CMS report admits many states make no effort to verify whether enrollees are eligible for the program. “Insufficient documentation to affirmatively verify eligibility determinations” is a primary driver behind improper payments, the agency says.

All this waste is expensive. Medicaid eats up about one-quarter of state budgets, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment Access Commission. It’s the second-biggest line item for most states.

And it’s growing. Total state Medicaid spending is projected to grow by 8.4 percent in fiscal year 2021. In fiscal year 2020, that number was just over six percent.

Yet we’re not getting much return on that huge investment. Patients covered by Medicaid tend to have worse health outcomes than those with private insurance. In a sample of more than 13,000 patients who underwent a coronary angioplasty, those with Medicaid coverage were more likely to have an adverse reaction such as a stroke or heart attack, according to a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology.