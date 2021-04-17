Opinion: Keep rails on track for consumers and climate

More efficient rail technology has played a key part in slashing the industry’s emissions and pollution. Locomotives manufactured after 2015 are subject to the most stringent level of emissions standards, known as the federal ‘Tier 4’ regulations. Calculations by the California Air Resources Board suggest that even in 2030, Tier 4 trains will continue to produce a mere fraction of the pollutants and emissions of truck hauling.

Keeping America’s low emissions rolling stock on track is even more important due to consumers’ strong preferences for action on climate change. Through national surveys conducted in early 2020, the Pew Research Center found an overwhelming majority of both Republicans and Democrats supported some form of action on carbon emissions.

Lawmakers in Washington need to learn from the industry’s past challenges. After decades of decline, in 1980 the Staggers Act brought America’s railroads back from the brink, injected some much overdue competition and flexibility into the industry, and gave consumers over $10 billion in annual savings.

While the rail industry is not yet carbon neutral, federal Tier 4 regulations have set America’s railroads in the right direction. In the interim, these gains should not be counteracted with policies that punish low emissions modes of transport.

Renewed political interest in the railroads provides an excellent opportunity to support America’s transition to a more environmentally friendly transportation network. Drawing lessons from the rail industry’s historic demise and revival, it is clear that competition has played a crucial role in making rail a viable mode of low emissions transport. For emissions-conscious consumers, it should be reassuring to know that rail provides an additional way for freight and commuters to move across the country while giving the environment a free ride.

Oliver McPherson-Smith writes for the American Consumer Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

