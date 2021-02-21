Opinion: If we want to build back better, We must unleash social enterprises

Fast forward to 2017 and the unprecedented moment when ExxonMobil’s investors forced the company to factor in climate change. Or 2019, when the Business Roundtable changed the very definition of a company to one that serves not just shareholders but “all” stakeholders.

In 2019 Goldman Sachs announced a Sustainable Finance group, and as of 2020 if you’re a national bank without an ESG investing option for your clients, you are behind the curve. Meanwhile, successful companies like Ben and Jerry’s and Patagonia have always known that living their values didn’t mean sacrificing their bottom line.

The sea change is already here. In 2020 we saw investor activism on the rise in the social enterprise sector. From early-stage investing, like Halcyon’s new Angel group that invested $745k in three companies in the second half of last year, to public equities like Tesla and Enphase Energy creating exponential return for investors while making strides toward a green economy.

We at Halcyon saw that we had finally arrived in the place we envisioned seven years ago: a place where everyone realized they could not wish for one type of world with their right hand and invest in building a different one with their left. When we reflect on 2020. we will recognize it as the year of mass adoption of that philosophy.