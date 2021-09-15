Opinion: How about health as a COVID exit strategy?

Surprisingly, anxiety and fear-related disorders increased the chance of death from COVID-19 by 28%. That is the second-highest health condition accompanying death from COVID-19. The study considers that there may be multiple factors that contribute to this, such as anxiety keeping someone from seeking medical treatment for COVID-19.

The elevated risk of death for those with anxiety and fear-related disorders may be important for policymakers as well as the media. For over 18 months, much of the media coverage has emphasized the risks, dangers, and tragic outcomes of the pandemic, possibly compounding anxiety levels. Little, if any, coverage has focused on the efficacy of making healthy choices as a COVID-19 health strategy.

This study provides compelling results that support the importance of a focus on lifestyle choices for healthy outcomes. Those choices, we know, have a positive effect on COVID-19 resilience. We also know that they have a positive effect on resilience to many of the diseases that lead to severe COVID-19 outcomes.

If ever you needed a reason to make a commitment to get healthy, a global pandemic could be just the ticket.

Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

