Opinion: Holy Cow! History: The veep who got punked

The two prepared ornate invitations to the dinner which, they claimed, was being held to honor the founder of the Republican Party in New York state, one Yugo N. Fry. (“You go and fry,” it should be noted, was a Victorian way of suggesting someone take up residence in the Devil’s domain.) Blumner and Horn then mailed the invitations to VIPs far and wide.

None of them attended the dinner. But nobody, it seems, bothered to stop and consider that the New York Republican State Committee was founded in 1855, which would have made the fictitious Fry at least 100 years old. Not wanting to risk offending a supposed grand old man of the Grand Old Party, many sent letters larded with flowery language praising the venerable political pioneer for his decades of toil.

When the big night came, Blumner and Horn had the banqueters in stitches by reading the celebrities’ correspondence. The showstopper was the letter from Vice President Curtis, commending Fry for his long service to the Party of Lincoln. Both guys went home satisfied they had proven their professor wrong by showing American pols are just as gullible as those anywhere else.

And if that had been the end of it, the matter likely would have become lost in the sea of good-natured college pranks.