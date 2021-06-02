Opinion: Holy Cow! History: The 14-year-old Medal of Honor recipient

On May 19, Grant ordered an assault on Vicksburg’s defenses. As the 55th departed camp, Orion promised his father he would stay behind. But as soon as his dad was out of sight, Orion rushed after his regiment. He was 14 now and wanted to be where the action was.

At the height of the attack and with the 55th’s ammunition running low, Orion volunteered to make the dangerous run to the rear under withering enemy fire to send word for more. One witness said, “He ran through what seemed a hailstorm of canister and musket-balls, each throwing up its little puff of dust when it struck the dry hillside. Suddenly he dropped and hearts sank, but he had only tripped. Often he stumbled, sometimes he fell prostrate but was quickly up again and he finally disappeared from us, limping over the summit…”

Then he realized there had been a terrible mistake. The colonel had requested .54 caliber ammunition. Orion knew the regiment’s guns were .58 caliber. Fresh .54 cartridges would be useless.