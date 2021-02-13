Opinion: Holy! Cow History: America's Missing Hero

Now, Nininger’s family wants federal officials to remove his name from all of it.

Like many combat fatalities, Sandy was quickly buried in a shallow grave. After the war’s conclusion, he was officially listed as “Missing,” meaning the military didn’t know where he was buried.

Sandy’s sister spent the rest of her life trying to find her brother’s resting place. She passed her life’s mission on to Patterson, her son, who likewise has spent decades pursuing it. He examined records, talked with World War II veterans, and became convinced Sandy is buried under a marker inscribed “Unknown” in grave J-7-20 in the massive Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

The family has begged the Pentagon to exhume the grave, even offering DNA samples to test against the remains. The military declined. Sandy’s relatives sued, but the case was dismissed in favor of the defendants.

Then on January 12, the 79th anniversary of Sandy’s heroism, the family officially asked the Defense Department to drop Nininger’s name from all government facilities. In a stunning reversal, the Pentagon announced the next day that it will examine the remains buried in that unmarked grave in Manila for testing.

Sandy Nininger was one of the 291,557 Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in World War II. Some 17,000 are still listed as missing. Hopefully, this hero won’t remain one of them much longer.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a question about history or historical moment to share? Please email HolyCow@InsideSources.com.

