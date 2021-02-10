Opinion: Greater Social Media Trust is Needed to Fight COVID-19

The resumption of daily press briefings by the new White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, has brought back a welcomed routine of making the president’s chief spokesperson available for informational updates and responses to questions posed by various reporters in the press corps.

Psaki typically holds these weekday sessions in the early afternoon and they can be viewed on a variety of websites.

With that scheduling constant now in place, it’s time for the Biden administration to devise a separate social media schedule for COVID-19 updates to help minimize the tsunami of misinformation about testing, PPE availability, mandated mask orders, vaccine supply, and actual vaccinations. These updates should be based on actual data and science, not on rumors or speculation. And when sufficient information is not yet forthcoming, we should be told why it has not been released and when it may be made public.

The United States, like the rest of the world, has entered into a phase of the pandemic termed a “dark winter” by President Biden when he campaigned last fall. With worsening numbers, we all are consumed with the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its variants, making necessary social media attention to public health assessments and forecasts especially critical in the coming weeks and months.