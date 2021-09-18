Opinion: Does our tax system benefit the rich on purpose?

Sounds like a squeeze for shady filers, right? Those who engage in listed transactions can disclose their abusive transactions on their tax return, a move that will almost certainly trigger an audit. Or they can omit the disclosure and risk a whopping penalty.

But there’s a catch. Section 6707A comes with a maximum penalty. No individual who fails to disclose a listed transaction can be fined more than $100,000.

Think about that for a moment. For a person who engages in a listed transaction to avoid several million dollars of income tax, Section 6707A’s penalty limit essentially imposes no disincentive to tax cheating at all.

If you’re trying to avoid $50,000 in tax, the threat of a $37,500 penalty over and above the tax due will be daunting. But if you’re trying to avoid $3,000,000 in tax, that $100,000 penalty threat is trivial. Without the possibility of a stiff penalty, even the indefinite audit risk becomes far less threatening.

The bottom line: Section 6707A unquestionably rigs our tax system in favor of the ultra-rich. What possible good policy could be served by intentionally limiting the penalty exposure of very rich taxpayers and nobody else? I can’t think of one.

Could the intentional rigging of the tax code in favor of the rich be limited to this one obscure penalty provision? Do you wanna buy a bridge?

Bob Lord, an Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow, is tax counsel to Americans for Tax Fairness. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0