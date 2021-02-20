Opinion: China's Rising Influence

The outcries of right versus left in the halls of the U.S. Congress over the alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors” of Donald Trump obscured one issue on which both the former U.S. president and President Joe Biden agree.

While Biden has signed numerous documents undoing Trump’s decisions, including withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany, they both look with suspicion, if not hostility, on China.

That coincidence in outlook reflects widespread concern about China’s rising power and influence from the Yellow Sea and the Korean peninsula to the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has endorsed the view of his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, regarding suppression of the Muslim Uighur population in China’s northern and northwestern regions. There’s not much the U.S. can do for the Uighurs, aside from issue statements and demand action in the United Nations, none of which will deter the Chinese from their campaign against them. But Biden faces tough decisions if the Chinese seriously aggress against countries and peoples where the U.S. has vital interests.