Opinion: Biden reviews endangered species and wetlands protection

In fact, there have been continual legislative efforts to amend the Endangered Species Act to require at least partial compensation by taxpayers to agricultural and other landowners when they are required to cease using their land and provide safe habitat for an endangered form of life.

Arguments have been raised all the way to the Supreme Court regarding private owners’ losses associated with seasonal wetlands, defined to be part of the navigable waters of the United States and therefore forced out of production and use by their private owners.

In the effort to protect wetlands at one point, there was even a “glancing goose” test. If a goose on an interstate trip decided to stop for a drink of water at a pothole in a farmer’s field, that pothole could be defined as part of the navigable waters of the United States and therefore subject to EPA rules regarding protection and management.