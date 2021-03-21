Opinion: Biden can protect and strengthen Obamacare by supporting healthcare price

Price information allows patients to shop for the best quality of care and coverage at the lowest possible prices, just like in every other economic sector. When consumers have price signals to avoid price gougers, hospitals and insurers will be forced to lower their rates to keep customers. Knowing prices will also usher in quality improvements as providers differentiate themselves. As a result, competition will improve quality while driving down prices.

Economic and anecdotal research demonstrate consumers can save around 40 percent on their healthcare costs when paying cash.

A small but growing number of healthcare providers such as Walmart in Georgia are already posting their prices at steep discounts to traditional hospitals. For instance, Walmart has opened several clinics that compete with hospitals by offering affordable, quality care at clear prices posted online. These prices include $40 office visits, $10 X-rays, and $45 mental health counseling sessions. Nearby hospitals can follow their lead. Walmart, Costco, and even some grocery chains can provide broad access and affordable care at known prices.