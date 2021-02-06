Opinion: Beating COVID-19: Five Simple Steps

Third: Use what you’ve got. President Biden has proposed mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Guard to set up thousands of federally financed vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units and hiring 100,000 public health workers to encourage vaccination and testing in order to vaccinate 100 million people during his first 100 days in office.

But it is unlikely large numbers of centers and mobile units can be set up in a short period of time. Rather than establishing new government programs, we should utilize the existing health system that every year vaccinates hundreds of millions against the flu at physicians’ offices and other health facilities, in local pharmacies, supermarkets, and groceries, and at workplaces.

Fourth: Be flexible. Allowing providers to exercise judgment and deviate from the rules has allowed Israel to outpace the rest of the world in COVD-19 vaccinations. Israeli providers broke up the Pfizer 1,000 dose trays into smaller dose lots that can be more easily used by small providers and in more remote areas. Unlike American vaccinators who discarded excess vaccine after they had used the prescribed five doses per vial, Israelis used windfall sixth and seventh doses from overfilled vials.