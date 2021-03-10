Opinion: A teacher’s perspective: What Education Sec. Miguel Cardona should focus on first

Fulfilling President Joe Biden’s pledge to reopen schools will be the biggest challenge and test for Miguel Cardona, the new education secretary.

Tensions between educators, parents, and local officials are escalating across the United States as schools attempt to resume in-person classes. Cities including San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia are braced for protests, strikes, and lawsuits. The pandemic has also raised new questions about how to handle testing, accountability, and student achievement as well as how to help students transition into the workforce.

Cardona, a former teacher, administrator, and Connecticut state commissioner, appears to have all the right tools to push policies focused on student learning and increasing opportunities. Moving the needle, though, will depend on his ability to provide effective leadership and implement policy priorities.

Our school leadership research at the George W. Bush Institute has determined that that’s true across the educational space: You can have a great idea, but if you don’t know how to turn that vision into reality, you’re sunk.