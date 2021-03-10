Opinion: A teacher’s perspective: What Education Sec. Miguel Cardona should focus on first

Cardona and the Education Department can help states by supporting the assessments and providing clear guidance on how to administer the tests within science-based safety protocols. As with reopening plans, this will require strong leadership to address concerns and support schools so principals and teachers can focus on student learning.

The Biden administration has also made reducing student debt a top priority to ease the burden on families. There is no question that the rising cost of college should be addressed, as student debt has doubled to $1.7 trillion in the past 10 years. But more should be done first to increase the opportunities available to students after graduation.

In 2019, 9% of 18-to-24-year-olds were disengaged, meaning they weren’t in school, the workforce, or the military. The figure increased to 16% for 25-to-34-year-olds. Forgiving student debt alone won’t address this problem, which requires the educational system to strengthen the pre-K-to-workforce pipeline.

More students must emerge prepared to enter the workforce, able to earn strong livelihoods. And we must eliminate the persistent achievement gaps that affect career pathways and income earnings long after graduation.