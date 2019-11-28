Year-End Giving: Change the Tradition
An over-cooked turkey. Aunt Lu’s fruitcake. The office ugly Christmas sweater contest. Some traditions deserve a change, including the stress of making your charitable contributions before the clock strikes midnight Dec. 31.
Now is the time to make your gifts to your favorite charities and the Winona Community Foundation is here to help.
When it comes to making charitable contributions, make sure your maximizing the tax beneficial options available to you.
- If you have a highly appreciated asset, such as stock, consider transferring shares directly to charity. When you do this, you won’t pay capital gains. Your charity gets the full value of the stock. You get a tax deduction for the value of the stock on the day you transferred it.
- If you’re 70 ½ and are taking required minimum distributions from a qualified retirement account, consider making a Qualified Charitable Distribution to charity.
You have free articles remaining.
Depending upon how you make you gift, timing is important.
- Gifts by check should be dated on or before Dec. 31. Consider mailing it no later than Dec. 15 to make sure there is no question as to in what year you made the gift.
- Gifts by credit card are considered complete the day and time the payment is processed. If your card is not run before midnight on Dec. 31, the IRS will determine your gift was made in 2020. Please note that many organizations close well before midnight.
- Gifts of stock, mutual funds and other securities must be fully transferred to a charity on or before Dec. 31. Remember, a lot of folks are attempting to finish transactions at the same time and your broker may not have time to execute your request if you wait until the last minute. To be safe, start your transfers no later than Dec. 1.
- Gifts made via the IRA Charitable Rollover must be complete by the end of the business day Dec. 31. Be especially careful if you can write checks directly from your IRA account. The check must clear the bank before Dec. 31 for the Qualified Charitable Distribution to be considered made in the current year.
If making gifts to charity is part of your holiday giving plan but you’re not sure which causes to support, consider starting a donor-advised fund at the Winona Community Foundation.
The Winona Community Foundation is your resource for all things philanthropy and charitable investing, but only your accountant or attorney can render accounting or legal advice. Happy holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.