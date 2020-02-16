The Frozen River Film Festival along with our partner Mountainfilm on Tour from Telluride, Colorado, hosted a documentary film set at the Island City Brewery Feb. 7.
As I was enjoying the films and a “cold one” in a comfortable bar stool, I was reading the extensive list of spirits on the wall.
Among the selections was a special Winter Ale that came in a memento 2020 FRFF glass and an accompanying drawing ticket to possibly win a great prize.
Good job of marketing, I thought.
Also, there was a special Winona Ryder Golden Ale listed among the dozen or so beers.
I immediately reflected upon the last week of conflicting opinions on the benefit to our community of the Squarespace film project for their Super Bowl commercial. They used a world-famous actress and her namesake city to promote their products. The 30-second ad space cost them around $5 million.
I assume they were happy with the national/international exposure that resulted from their investment. The accompanying professional 3-minute video, another video clip and free website offers to all Winona citizens was a very generous resulting gift.
All being linked (computer jargon) to the aftermath of the significant web traffic that is created by this type of social media marketing, commonly used by many successful companies.
We were given an instantly current and free multimillion-dollar on-ramp to the World Wide Web. Thankfully, Visit Winona and its excellent, award-winning staff, jumped on this additional opportunity.
Using the free Squarespace website therestofwinona.com and many beautiful images of our community, along with a creative trip-to-Winona contest, they immensely multiplied the available shot of adrenaline honoring their mission of promoting our community.
Back to the beer: I finished my first beer and ordered a Winona Ryder, thinking that it appropriately, and in perspective, should be served as a shot (not sold there) and a beer. A two-step experience.
Many may not be a fan of downing an ounce (or so) of hard liquor, but don’t knock it if you have never tried it. The experience starts like a “shot” and quickly evolves to a warm and uniquely flavorful experience, especially with quality products.
Then you get to wash it down with a swig of your nice cold beer of choice. I know this is not for everyone, but the analogy is.
So, if you imbibe in spirits or in marketing expertise, “drink responsibly” and make the most of the experience. Piling on with criticisms of Squarespace and its commercial is wasted effort.
If one tunes in to our “golden” opportunity and the millions of dollars of help, it was and still is a refreshing thirst quencher and a valuable shot in the ego to our beautiful town. Here’s to you, Winona and Winona.
