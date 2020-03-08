Michael McGough: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At first, Schumer’s office tried to defend his ugly remarks, suggesting that threatening language directed at the two justices was really a reference to “the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights.” That was ridiculous revisionism.

The senator’s spokesman also engaged in some whataboutery, complaining that Roberts didn’t speak up last week when Trump criticized Democratic-appointed Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

But the comparison isn’t apt. Trump had suggested (absurdly) that Ginsburg and Sotomayor recuse themselves from “all Trump, or Trump-related, matters.” He didn’t warn them that they would “pay the price” for not ruling a certain way.

(Trump attempted to capitalize on the Schumer controversy by tweeting that “Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court.” To put it mildly, Trump has zero credibility as a defender of judicial independence.)