Michael Gerson: Who we are in 2020

Donald Trump was elected to the office once held by Thomas Jefferson because he understood or intuited the cultural nature of American politics. His 2016 election was proof that a presidential candidate can win without proposing specific policies. His 2020 campaign was proof that an incumbent can nearly win reelection without having performed basic public duties. Policy and performance are irrelevant when there is only one political question: Is he on our side in the great cultural conflict?

This tendency is hardly new, but its tenacity is truly remarkable. It is one thing to keep your drunk uncle at the family picnic when he belches and swears. It is another thing when he starts urging family members to play Russian roulette and cages children from neighboring picnics. But this is what Republicans and conservatives have generally done. Since Trump is on their cultural side, the Fifth Avenue principle applies. He can cough on pedestrians all he wants and not lose any (or at least many) voters.

But I promised myself that I would not re-litigate the election. (I have also promised myself not to eat leftover Halloween candy, to similar effect.) The more important questions are: How does a [new] president govern—and how does a democracy function in the face of cultural polarization?