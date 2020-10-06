Michael Gerson: Trump's suffering is self-inflicted

WASHINGTON — After his COVID-19 diagnosis, President Donald Trump enjoyed about 10 minutes of appropriate, bipartisan sympathy before his subterfuge, selfishness and strangeness kicked in to sweep it all aside. The details of his illness were quickly placed under the protection of a bodyguard of incompetent, conflicting liars. Trump’s actual bodyguards — the Secret Service — were subjected to heightened risk in the course of a mobile publicity stunt. And instead of accepting well-wishes like a normal convalescent, Trump wove a narrative of personal heroism. He “had no choice” but to subject himself to the risk of infection. “This is the most powerful country in the world,” he explained. “I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs, totally safe.”

There was, of course, an unmentioned alternative: conducting presidential business while practicing basic pandemic precautions, instead of dismissing and mocking them. But admitting this would involve the kind of critical self-reflection that Trump avoids like the plague. Actually, more than the plague.

In spite of all this, let’s stick with sympathy for a moment. Enjoying someone else’s sickness is a sickness itself. While some behaviors invite illness, no human being deserves to be ill. Such judgmentalism could be turned easily against most of us in an hour of need.