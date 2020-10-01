Michael Gerson: First debate offers clarity

First, there was an expectation of argument based on evidence. Yes, the candidates were judged on performance (to Nixon's detriment). But the purpose of the debate was not primarily performative. Rather, it was to make the case for a certain set of policies, which differ from those of the other party based on a certain set of principles. Some of the discussion -- say, on farm overproduction -- was yawn-inducing. Which was entirely appropriate to the serious application of differing economic views. The intellectual sum total of interchanges on teachers' salaries, hydroelectric power and health care for the elderly was truly clarifying. It gave voters an accurate picture of principled disagreement, particularly on the proper role of government in a free society.

Second, there was the assumption of goodwill. Both men took for granted that the other was seeking the good of the country. Their disagreements mainly concerned methods. The introduction of controversial social issues (such as abortion) in later years strained this assumption. But it remains essential to democracy. You can be part of a shared democratic enterprise if you think your opponents are dead wrong. It is nearly impossible if you think them intentionally evil.