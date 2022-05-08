Master Gardener: Garden fun with kids :

If you have space in your yard or garden, a fun activity to enjoy with children is creating a “sunflower house.”

With your child’s help, decide the shape (Circle? Oval? Square?) and size (using a measuring tape is great math practice). You can choose from many varieties of sunflowers, Helianthus annuus. Consider height; the mature flowers should tower over your child’s head. If adults will be invited to the “house,” choose a taller sunflower variety. However, remember that if the mature sunflowers grow too tall, they may need to be supported with stakes.

If you wish, plant more than one type of sunflower, providing a pretty mix of colors. Varying the heights of the flowers will also allow the shorter types to fill in some of the space between the stems of the taller flowers. To add attraction for pollinators, select a type of sunflower that has pollen or whose packet description says it is “good for bee forage.” Many types of sunflowers are pollenless, as they are grown to be used for cut flowers. Those sunflowers can still create a terrific sunflower house, but they won’t offer pollen to beneficial insects.

Once you’ve determined the size and shape of the “house” and selected seeds, check your calendar to ensure your garden will not be harmed by a spring frost. In Minnesota, the last week of May is usually safe for planting. Use a stick or trowel to “draw” the shape of the sunflower house in the soil; then, sow the sunflower seeds directly into the ground, following the packet directions for planting depth and distance between plants. Poking each seed into the soil is a great task for kids; they can also be responsible for patting soil over each little hole. Finally, water the seeds. If the weather is warm, sprouts should appear in about two weeks.

If you use a patio area or balcony as a garden space, you can utilize containers to grow a sunflower house. Select deep containers with drainage holes; place a saucer under each one. Fill the containers with potting mix; sow the seeds directly into the mix. You can arrange the containers to form a corner or circle shape, creating a “house” area to enjoy. Containers can dry out quickly, so monitor the soil by poking a finger in up to your knuckle to see if your sunflowers need watering.

For extra color and delightful fragrance, sow some sweet peas once the sunflowers have sprouted. (The sweet pea, Lathyrus odoratus, is grown for its flowers, not for eating.) As the sweet peas grow, they will climb the sunflowers’ strong stems. Anyone visiting the “house” can enjoy a perfumed array of delicate white, pink, purple, and scarlet blossoms, along with the tall, gently swaying sunflowers. Children — and any adults fortunate enough to be invited — can enjoy tea parties, stuffed animal adventures, story time, and nature watching in the sunflower house all summer long!

Laura Armstrong is a Winona County Volunteer Master Gardener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0