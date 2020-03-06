Mary Schmich: Remembering Emmett Till

Henry Pettigrew was 12 years old on the day his friend Emmett Till’s body was laid out, in a dark suit and a white shirt, for all Chicago to see.

It was a sunny day, Pettigrew remembers, and he joined the line of thousands outside Roberts Temple at 40th and State streets on the South Side, waiting his turn to file past the casket.

He and Emmett had met in Sunday school, and even though Emmett was a little older, they discovered a lot in common. Both were bashful boys. Both liked to read. Both sang in the church choir, though neither sang well. They liked to tease each other, like about whose feet were big and whose weren’t. They both stuttered.

“As I approached the casket,” Pettigrew remembers of that day in September 1955, “I remember looking at him. I remember the preacher was preaching and the choir was singing and I remember how gross his face looked. It was swollen. It was like a monster movie. I stood there a little bit and stared at him in hopes that I could recognize something. And I couldn’t. I remember crying and walking away. And I remember thinking: It could have been me.”

Pettigrew is 77 now. He lives in Michigan City, Indiana.