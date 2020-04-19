Mary Mundt Reckase: Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a vital resource for our communities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Individuals and families continue to worry about their health, finances and the well-being of their families and look for support and reliable information to navigate through the COVID-19 public health emergency.

So many questions and needs are still expressed right now — what steps do I take if I think I have symptoms? What do I do if someone I know has symptoms? Where do I go for support when AA is not meeting in person?

Families worry about having less income and needing to pay rent, electric bills and buy food. People worry about their mental health.

Great Rivers 2-1-1 is here as a primary resource for up-to-date information on services for these concerns and much more and will help get you connected. It’s also a community helpline offering supportive listening and crisis assistance.

Great Rivers 2-1-1’s phones are answered by professional staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Without interruption for 40 years, call specialists have helped people through the many disasters experienced in our area in the past and continue to provide help to our communities during the current public health emergency.