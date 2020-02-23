Mary Jo Klinker: Middle East deal won't bring peace

On Jan. 28, President Donald Trump’s administration revealed the “Deal of the Century,” a U.S. plan to establish “peace” between Israel and Palestine.
Sadly, it is not the least bit surprising that this plan was devised without consulting any Palestinians.
There is no two-state solution. It is not the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Language and representation matter. This is colonization and occupation. There are not two equal bodies in dialogue about solutions. U.S. tax dollars endorse, arm and finance Israel’s occupation of Palestine.
This deal would allow Israel to occupy almost 30 percent of the West Bank. The proposal also suggests that a 25-mile-long tunnel would connect the West Bank to the Gaza Strip.
It is a plan that supports the continued annexation and theft of Palestinian homes, further ensuring the deterioration of Palestine as a contiguous state.
Standing outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third most holy site in Islam, a Palestinian elder once asked me: “What is peace to Israel?” I was ashamed, as I had no answer. As he pointed to his surroundings, he retorted: “A piece of this, a piece of that, and a piece of this.”
Living in Winona as a settler on the ancestral homelands of the Dakota people, I could see the parallel to the history of settler colonialism in the United States.
In November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Israeli settlements were no longer illegal in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
This declaration, much like the more recent “deal of the century,” assumes that the U.S. has supreme authority to determine what is legal or moral for the rest of the world, especially for its most vulnerable.
On the other hand, the United Nations has passed a number of resolutions stating that settlements are a violation of international law. Currently, about 600,000 settlers live in 140 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In the summer of 2019, I visited a farm outside of Bethlehem. The family told me they watched helicopters and far-off bombing during the summer of 2014, when the United Nations reported that at least 2,104 Palestinians died during Operation Protective Edge, including 495 children.
The same summer of Operation Protective Edge, surrounded by illegal settlements, Israeli Defense Forces bulldozed the family’s orchard of 1,500 fruit trees. Five years later, they were still rebuilding. Having grown up on a farm, the story hit home. I hope other Winonans might recognize this injustice.
The land grabs and continued illegal settlements mean Americans are not bystanders to this deal; we are accomplices to Palestinian oppression. Now more than ever we must exclaim: “Not in our name.” Not in our name do we support apartheid and occupation. The movement for boycott, divestment, and sanctions is a grassroot effort to hold Israel accountable to international law and stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for liberation and self-determination.
This week, the United Nations released a list of companies tied to illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. Boycott offers one path of resistance for the global community.
Mary Jo Klinker is an associate professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Winona State University.