Mary Jo Klinker: Middle East deal won't bring peace

In November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Israeli settlements were no longer illegal in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This declaration, much like the more recent “deal of the century,” assumes that the U.S. has supreme authority to determine what is legal or moral for the rest of the world, especially for its most vulnerable.

On the other hand, the United Nations has passed a number of resolutions stating that settlements are a violation of international law. Currently, about 600,000 settlers live in 140 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In the summer of 2019, I visited a farm outside of Bethlehem. The family told me they watched helicopters and far-off bombing during the summer of 2014, when the United Nations reported that at least 2,104 Palestinians died during Operation Protective Edge, including 495 children.

The same summer of Operation Protective Edge, surrounded by illegal settlements, Israeli Defense Forces bulldozed the family’s orchard of 1,500 fruit trees. Five years later, they were still rebuilding. Having grown up on a farm, the story hit home. I hope other Winonans might recognize this injustice.