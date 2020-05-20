Martin Schram: The making and unmaking of a federal case

Time Out: Now that we’ve listed all of Flynn’s wrongs, we need to note that Flynn’s FBI interrogators had also been committing transgressions that are abhorrent, unprofessional and warrant condemnation. FBI interrogators and others had often exchanged emails and texts that contained politically prejudicial anti-Trump comments that should never have been typed by professional investigators – and should never have been tolerated by their superiors.

It is exactly the sort of investigative misconduct that young investigative journalists are warned never to do – because if it is subpoenaed or falls into the wrong hands, it can be used in a libel trial as evidence of bias, motive or malice.

It was shocking to see FBI professionals commit what I always considered a rookie cub reporter’s mistake. It was an especially stupid thing to do in today’s hypercharged era.

Frankly, it has also been wrong and often reprehensible to watch this attorney general working to so please his Maximum Boss that he’s been willing to subvert even the system of justice, time and again.

Which is why I was pleased to note one positive observation Barr made when he disclosed his unfortunate Flynn reversal. Barr told CBS News: “Partisan feelings are so strong that people have lost any sense of justice.”