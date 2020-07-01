Mark Jacobson: Recognize mental-health risk during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people with mental-health problems may be at elevated risk for suicide.

This is because the levels of stress that many are experiencing can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

People who are already in treatment for suicide risk may need additional support. This includes people who are having suicidal thoughts as well as those with a recent history of suicidal thoughts or a suicide attempt.

Other people may experience an exacerbation of existing or emerging mental-health problems. This includes those with psychiatric disorders — depressive and bipolar disorders, alcohol and substance use disorders, and psychotic disorders — as well as individuals who struggle with aggressive or disinhibited behavior and find it difficult to manage strong negative emotions.

It is important to speak up about your or your family member’s needs during this time, and to accept that additional help may be needed.

We can all learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide. Such recognition — combined with expressing caring concern and assisting the person with the next step toward getting professional help — may be lifesaving.