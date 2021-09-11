Lee Gundersheimer: We are living through months with weeks of days like these

I used to order the same breakfast sandwich from

the deli called Delion next to NYU Drama each morning

on the way into work, and stepping out in a still warm

September tracking the time before my first appointment

and just after taken a bite with a roll not exactly fresh,

I looked up to a see a downtown building on fire.

Racing into work, everyone was crowded

around a TV set that had been pulled into

the lobby and folks were saying it was a plane,

I heard it was a jet, that flew into the Trade Center.

As it was being batted back and forth as too improbable,

the second aircraft flew into the Twin Tower, and there was

no more need to debate. It may have been only a moment

but it felt a full half-hour before the next sound

shattering, yanking us, pulling us from our

deep underwater stunned silence as if the walls