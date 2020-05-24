Larry Lundblad: Higher Education: One sure pathway to a better future in uncertain times
Larry Lundblad: Higher Education: One sure pathway to a better future in uncertain times

Congratulations to Minnesota State College Southeast’s Class of 2020.

We are taking this opportunity to celebrate our students’ success in reaching their academic goals. Little did we know at the beginning of the academic year in August that the world would be turned upside down by the end of the year in May.

None of us will never forget Spring Semester 2020.

It has taken a lot of hard work, determination and sacrifice on our students’ part to complete the requirements for graduation. This year has added many challenges to reaching the academic finish line, and our graduates are emerging into an uncertain future. We do not know when the pandemic will end or what a post-COVID-19 world will look like.

In the same way, we do not know what our future as a college will bring, but we are certain we will be here to educate students in the coming year.

Online summer classes are already beginning, and we are making plans for a variety of scenarios to teach this fall, whether online or on-campus with safe social distancing practices.

When our students began Spring Break on March 9, we expected them to return to campus a week later.

Instead, with two short weeks to prepare, we reinvented much of the college and its programs.

Higher education has a reputation for being slow to innovate and change, but we proved that is not necessarily the case when years of innovation happened in weeks.

As an early adopter of online and distance education, our expertise goes back many years. This means when we had to pivot to new teaching methods, we had the resources to do it well.

We found a number of ways to help our students progress toward their goals, such as:

  • Our online faculty rallied to support our face-to-face faculty in developing new instructional approaches
  • We deployed simulation software to create learning experiences for students in many fields, including health care, transportation and manufacturing
  • Video conference technology was used to provide live and recorded instruction and lectures — even creating hands-on lecture demos with go-pro and microscope cameras
  • Our Information Technology staff provided professional development and innovative strategies
  • Faculty held virtual office hours and connected with students regularly through phone, email and video conference to support them during the changes.

We also quickly moved our Student Services operations online, ensuring no disruption in services to students.

The college utilized a myriad of technological solutions to ensure that academic support could continue, including individual tutoring over Zoom. We launched weekly drop-in sessions for key student service functions, such as financial aid, registration and disability services. Staff began meeting with students by phone and video for drop-in and scheduled appointments.

Our Admissions and Enrollment team went into action to design and implement a series of virtual open houses, providing direct access to program faculty and admissions representatives for our prospective students. We created virtual orientation and registration days where students get advising and registration support for fall from faculty and staff.

We have kept our campuses in Winona and Red Wing open for students. The computer labs are accessible, sanitized and available to students who may not have computer or internet access. The food pantries are stocked, and students have needed those resources.

With financial support from both our Student Senates and Foundation donors, we continued to provide free transportation for area students through our local bus services in both Winona and Red Wing.

In short, we are making every effort to maintain access to services and excellence in instruction.

Whether hosting a Zoom Open House or making videos with a GoPro camera, the faculty and staff at MSC Southeast have worked tirelessly to ensure student learning and offer the opportunity for social mobility that a technical and community college provides.

The culture of caring makes MSC Southeast a special place, and this has never been more evident.

While we hope the Fall will bring a return of students to campus — and that the Class of 2021 will be able to walk in a graduation ceremony as in times past — know that Minnesota State College Southeast is ready to adapt to changing circumstances. In this uncertain time, higher education is one sure pathway to a better future for all, and we are here for you.

Larry Lundblad column mug

Larry Lundblad

Larry Lundblad is interim president of Minnesota State College Southeast.

