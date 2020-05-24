Larry Lundblad: Higher Education: One sure pathway to a better future in uncertain times

Our Admissions and Enrollment team went into action to design and implement a series of virtual open houses, providing direct access to program faculty and admissions representatives for our prospective students. We created virtual orientation and registration days where students get advising and registration support for fall from faculty and staff.

We have kept our campuses in Winona and Red Wing open for students. The computer labs are accessible, sanitized and available to students who may not have computer or internet access. The food pantries are stocked, and students have needed those resources.

With financial support from both our Student Senates and Foundation donors, we continued to provide free transportation for area students through our local bus services in both Winona and Red Wing.

In short, we are making every effort to maintain access to services and excellence in instruction.

Whether hosting a Zoom Open House or making videos with a GoPro camera, the faculty and staff at MSC Southeast have worked tirelessly to ensure student learning and offer the opportunity for social mobility that a technical and community college provides.

The culture of caring makes MSC Southeast a special place, and this has never been more evident.

While we hope the Fall will bring a return of students to campus — and that the Class of 2021 will be able to walk in a graduation ceremony as in times past — know that Minnesota State College Southeast is ready to adapt to changing circumstances. In this uncertain time, higher education is one sure pathway to a better future for all, and we are here for you.

Larry Lundblad is interim president of Minnesota State College Southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0