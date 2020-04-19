Land Stewardship Project: We need farm foreclosure moratorium

Add to this an alarming disconnect between cattle cash and futures markets as well as a continued uphill fight by farmers for Country of Origin Labeling in order to gain more market access in a U.S. meat industry where just four companies control 85% of the marketplace.

That adds another layer of stress weighing on farmers who are talking to lenders in an attempt to farm another season.

At risk in this pandemic are the foundations of our rural communities -- traditional small and mid-sized family farms, as well as a newer generation of farming professionals knitting together a stronger local foods economy.

During this crisis, we have seen incredible examples of leadership from our governor, local officials and a Legislature working in an unprecedented bipartisan manner to support those hardest hit by COVID-19.

We ask the governor and Legislature to impose an immediate time-out on farm foreclosures so that farm families can focus on staying healthy and weathering the worst of the depressed prices as they look to another farming season.

Again, 180 days for farmers in mediation to demonstrate a positive cash flow and come to an agreement with lenders could make all the difference.

We all need more farmers, not less. And COVID-19 should not be the reason that farmers already in economic crisis have to call it quits.

This column was submitted by Land Stewardship Project farmer members Mike Gilles, Ridgeway; Leon Plaetz, Wabasso; Nick Olson, Litchfield; Tom Nuessmeier, Le Sueur; Joel Odie Jansen, Danube.

