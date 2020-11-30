Kathleen Parker: The parochial media

In 2004, when George W. Bush won a second term, the media were aghast. Why, they didn’t know anyone who had voted for him! What had they missed? MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggested that the United States initiate an exchange program between coastal and flyover kids so they could understand each other’s culture. One can imagine the excitement of an L.A. teen bound for Savage Fork, Louisiana, while his country counterpart heads for the Hollywood Hills. But, in truth, it may not have been such a bad idea.

A similar reaction followed President Donald Trump’s near re-election a few weeks ago, prompting commentary by journalists once again trying to understand how they had missed the Republican success in House races. It’s a valuable exercise, if it means anything. We know that Joe Biden’s election made perfect sense to most in the Beltway media, as would have Hillary Clinton’s, as did Barack Obama’s, as did Bill Clinton’s. That’s because most of them supported the Democrats through undisguised, selective coverage.