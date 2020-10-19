Kathleen Parker: Sowing confusion weeks before election

As you might expect in the final weeks of an election, there seems to be some confusion about what is news, what is manipulation and what is censorship. Let me see if I can help sort things out.

First, there has been a lot of speculation about a much-discussed New York Post story alleging, without much evidence, that Joe Biden’s son Hunter may have arranged for a meeting between his father, then the vice president, and a Ukrainian businessman.

And then there is some confusion about what social media companies owe their audiences when it comes to distributing these stories.

Here is what you need to know about the New York Post story: We are supposed to accept that Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop at a Wilmington, Del., computer shop in 2019 and never retrieved it, despite probably knowing that its contents would ruin him and his father.

Makes perfect sense.

We are supposed to accept that there is nothing odd about the prospect that the shop owner then called the FBI, but not before making a copy of the hard drive and giving it to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, defender and top Biden-hunter, so to speak.

Could happen, I suppose.