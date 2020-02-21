John M. Crisp: Where are we on the global catastrophe spectrum?

Many a gloomy doomsayer has gone to his grave disappointed because, despite threatening signs to the contrary, the ever-resilient earth persists. The sun still comes up, the seasons change and human beings endure.

Sophisticated civilizations have come and gone, but you would have gone broke betting on catastrophe on a global scale, even during the 14th century, when many thought the plague, raging through Europe, signaled the end of humanity. They were wrong.

Still, is it just me or do you, too, have the nagging feeling that the potential for global catastrophe has increased in inverse proportion to our shrinking world? Is it possible that, for once, the doomsayers are on to something?

Of course, the coronavirus, surging in China and making inroads elsewhere, is relevant to this way of thinking, but we probably shouldn’t overreact.

The disease has quickly killed 1,700 people, but experts note that the ordinary flu kills about 400,000 people every year worldwide, and the flu pandemic of 1918 killed more than 20 million. We’ll probably be fine. Probably.