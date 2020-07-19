Jessica McIlrath: Stressed? Help is always available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyday life can be filled with stress and uncertainty, and in today’s world that has only increased.

The COVID outbreak and civil unrest have left many feeling worried, down, socially isolated. The current political tensions in this country have led to more conflict, even within families, leaving many to question relationships that had once felt secure and supportive, or to question their own values.

Navigating all of this can be confusing and scary, especially if you feel alone. Please know you are not alone, and support is available.

Counseling can be incredibly helpful — more than just a listening ear, counselors and psychotherapists are trained in guiding clients through their own thought processes to work on goals and self-improvement, and develop coping skills.

Your insurance carrier or your primary medical provider can help refer you to a psychotherapist or mental-health counselor.

If you find yourself so anxious or down that sleep is disrupted, appetite changes, life holds no enjoyment, you feel panicked or can’t stop thinking about your worries, these are signs your condition may be progressing into a generalized anxiety or major depressive disorder.