Jerome Christenson: Will you have whine with your dinner?

He darn near spoiled my pizza…

It was a reasonably quiet restaurant, at least until this goombah felt compelled to carry on so that two-thirds of the patrons were his involuntary audience. Haranguing his tablemate and anyone else within a five-yard radius, he was loud, with the self-assuredness granted the terminally ignorant.

He was outraged, of course, and he let everyone in earshot of his increasingly loud voice know he just wasn’t going to stand for a bunch of school administrators depriving his kids of their God-given constitutional right to be infected by a contagious disease and spread it willy-nilly to their teachers, their classmates, the lunch ladies and whoever else might come within range of their unmasked faces.

At full bellicose volume he argued for a parent’s right to let their child get sick and, in the process, sicken others. And by God, because those liberals were trampling his freedoms, he was gonna pull his kids right out of that school and see how they liked them apples!

Poor kids … but good riddance, I thought. This pandemic is tough enough without you and your brood making it tougher.