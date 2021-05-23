Jerome Christenson: Who is that unmasked man?

Instead we’ve got iPhones in our pockets and a vaccine to keep the virus at bay. All because folks were willing to say “I don’t know,” “Let’s look into that,” and “I was wrong. I’ve changed my mind.” Folks who were willing to admit they make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. Willing to keep getting it wrong until they got it right.

And if that works for science — and GPS navigation and flat screen TVs testify that it does — how much better off would we be if the same process were applied to politics and public policy? If a leader who dared admit to having learned something and thereafter changed his mind was given credit rather than castigated as a heretic and a flip-flopper? What if our policy decisions were based upon evidence, experiment and observation rather than ideology and inherited belief? What if we were to acknowledge that the world has changed since 1950 and respond in way that address those changes?