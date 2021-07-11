Jerome Christenson: Where there’s smoke, there’s supper

It wasn’t just in our backyard. All across America, men whose culinary expertise pretty much maxes out at closing the microwave and punching “start” have been convinced that on Father’s Day and the Fourth of July they are instinctively empowered to grill a burger better than either Mac or Don — a claim that is a flame-broiled whopper if there ever was one. The result is a surfeit of blackened, petroleum-flavored fare discretely fed under the table to a soon-to-be dyspeptic pooch while the diners fill up on Mom’s potato salad and baked beans.

I guess we could blame the whole thing on Henry Ford. More than 100 years ago, when Henry got serious about cranking out Model Ts, a lot of the parts on your contemporary Toyota that are plastic, aluminum or even steel were carved out of wood which resulted in a whole lot of wood scraps and sawdust for Ford to dispose of. Now Henry, being the parsimonious sort, looked for a way to turn a buck getting rid of that scrap and hit on the ingenious plan to have folks pay for the privilege of burning his scrap wood for him. All he had to do was turn the scraps into charcoal and convince all of America that a pile of charcoal in the backyard would make a better supper than the gas range in the kitchen.