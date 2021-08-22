Jerome Christenson: Where have all the flowers gone?

In this respect, we were a generation ill served by our history teachers – as have most before and since. Take off the hometown fan glasses and view American military prowess at arm’s length and its record looks a lot like the Minnesota Twins – two World Series trophies and a definite mixed bag beyond that.

But what were we taught? They told us how the Minutemen stuck it to the British, but didn’t mention how French aid saved the colonials’ bacon. We learned about Old Ironsides in the War of 1812, but not much attention was paid to how we tried to take over Canada and were promptly sent skedaddling home. We had better luck cleaning Mexico’s clock in 1848, but teacher didn’t go into how the western third of the USA had been the northern half of Mexico before the Marines marched into the Halls of Montezuma. We came. We saw. We conquered.

And it goes on. Up here in Minnesota we learned we won the Civil War while kids in Alabama were taught they should have won, and black kids in the Mississippi delta grew up knowing no matter what, they lost.

We whupped Spain in that “splendid little war” of 1898, but Filipino insurgents made American liberators feel mighty unwelcome. It took three years of fighting until Uncle Sam sent enough troops to kill enough of ‘em to alter their attitude.