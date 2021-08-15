Jerome Christenson: When the Full Armor of God isn’t enough

On the face of it, having a bunch of people wandering the fairgrounds with pistols in their pockets is a bad idea. Not only is there a cop on every other corner, but with a couple million people expected to crowd a few blocks of urban landscape shoulder-to-hip over the run of the fair, having a passel of wanna-be Wild Bill Hickok’s primed for some dumb kid to hijack their Pronto Pup is a sure-fire formula for serious collateral damage. I don’t care how good the Reverend Tim is at hitting the little paper target at his neighborhood shooting range, when the probable backstop is a few thousand families, I’d just as soon not rely on his marksmanship.

Or his judgment.

OK. now this is where we all get told this is all about rights. Yeah … riiiiight.

Funny thing about Tim and this Gun Owners’ Caucus … it’s always about what they see as being their rights … and only their rights. The rights of the rest of us be damned. Whenever I hear somebody yelping about rights it always seems to come down to “I want mine … screw the rest of ya.”