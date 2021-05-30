Jerome Christenson: To remember

Dad was a bit too young for the second world war and a tad too old to be drafted for Korea. His brothers did Cold War service in the 1950s, and Uncle Syl and Cousin Larry serve honorably, but without firing a shot in anger.

My war was Vietnam, and luck of the draw and vagaries of the draft kept me in civilian clothes throughout.

Consequently, war, for me, is something I read about in the newspapers, see in video clips on TV and reenacted on a Hollywood set. It’s the stuff of history, of other people’s stories, of other families’ sacrifice.

And I’m not entirely sure how to deal with that.

For most of my life my country’s been at war or on the brink of war. I came into the world a year before the Korean War came to an uneasy end and grew up in the shadow of the Russian A-bomb. Vietnam was the backdrop to my coming to adulthood, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Balkans and Desert Storm punctuated my children’s childhood and for the last two decades American forces have bloodied than sands of the middle east and mountains of Afghanistan. Friends have served, fought and died — honorable men and women, all of them, but for that, I have been untouched.

For that I am grateful, and, perhaps, a little bit guilty.