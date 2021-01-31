Jerome Christenson: Thoughts on (another) warm day in January

So far at least, this season’s thermia has been anything but hypo. There may have been an early morning or two where the temp danced barely below the zero mark — but it was but a momentary flirtation and by mid-morning every thermometer in town was well into the double digits above. It’s been well over a year since we’ve had a day of character-building cold, and while that might have a welcome impact on the fuel bill it’s worrisome nonetheless.

And it’s not just down here in the balmy counties. Only a week ago I was strolling along a beach, enjoying a mild breeze as the waves lapped the shore. It would be a scene evocative of a welcome break from an arduous winter were it not that I was strolling the Duluth lake front and from the Lift Bridge to Thunder Bay the North Shore was as wave washed in January as on the Fourth of July.

That is not as Minnesota should be. Or, at least, that’s not how Minnesota has been — at least not for the relatively short span of time I’ve been around to notice.