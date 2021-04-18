Jerome Christenson: Thoughts on a sapling

I got a new tree last week.

It came as a surprise. A city crew snuck up under the cover of daylight, dug a hole in my boulevard, added a sapling, backfilled and left without so much as a how-do-you-do or by-your-leave.

It’s a spindly little thing, its uppermost spindle reaching perhaps two or three heads higher than the top of my own. The trunk — if we choose to dignify it as such — will need a couple of years worth of well-watered growth if it were fated to become a sturdy walking stick. As to its genus and species, that remains a mystery. Still leafless, it has no easily distinguishable characteristic beyond the generic “tree.” As the world greens up, we may discern some specifics.

I have to admit, my first visceral reaction was less than Joyce Kilmer-esque, “One more thing to mow around.” But now that the city had blessed me with a belated Arbor Day present. I feel the obligation to protect and nurture the little woodland refugee as best I am able.