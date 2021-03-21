Jerome Christenson: Thirty-three books and counting

I just counted. On the three chairside tables and freestanding CD cabinet in my living room, I have 33 books stacked up, each with a random nibble read from them, each quietly awaiting further attention and the opportunity to join dozens of others already perused and digested jamming the bookcases and overflowing onto the adjacent floor. None of them, I might mention, were in my house one short year ago.

No, that’s hardly right. Those stacks of books are as much a legacy of the pandemic as the two inches plus my personal COVID-twenty has added to my pants’ size. Looking back at living through it, the last year has been anything but short.

A year ago the world changed. The NBA cancelled its season and all the March Madness bracket picks were null and void. Tons of corned beef and cabbage went unsold and uneaten as St. Patrick’s Day festivities were canceled and countless kegs of green beer were allowed to go skunk waiting for the pubs’ next opening day.

All but overnight we rediscovered our kitchens and imposed household rationing on toilet paper and baby wipes. We peered out our windows, looked out from our porches, searching for the virus that, of course, we couldn’t see. The world went eerily quiet. We didn’t know for how long.