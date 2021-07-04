Jerome Christenson: That was the world that was:

When we got hungry, home was where the dinner was. Eating out was reserved for special occasions or when you were too far from home to make it for supper and there were no relatives nearby to sponge a meal from. There was no such thing as vegan, paleo, or gluten-free. What landed on the table was likely some improbable concoction based on Campbell’s Soup, Jello or some kind of canned fruit. Bread was white and Wonder. If you weren’t an organic chemist, you’d never heard of cholesterol.

Get four people together, odds were that at least two of them smoked, so there’d best be an ashtray handy — be it in the doctor’s waiting room or the school principal’s office. Of course, cars, houses, trains and factories also smoked and city people were wont to quip that they liked to see the air before they breathed it.

All in all it was a far more hazardous time. Cars had no seatbelts, kids were sprayed down with DDT to keep the headlice out of their classrooms. OSHA was two decades into the future and the only helmets to be found were for football players and infantrymen.