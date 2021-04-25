Jerome Christenson: Requiem for ordinary

Once upon a time, I might have called it the triumph of the ordinary: A good and decent man makes good and does good in the process.

Too bad that it doesn’t seem so ordinary anymore.

Back then, we had different expectations, even for … especially for … politicians.

And Fritz Mondale lived up to ’em.

The politics I grew up with was a respectable thing. Good citizens made it a point to get out to vote, then to vote for the man, or, in a rare instance, the woman, who was likely to do the greatest good for the greatest number. It was an era when the most frequently heard partisan complaint was that there “wasn’t a dime’s worth of difference” between Democrats and Republicans. It was a politics that seemed at times to be almost too civil, particularly when issues sparked deep passion and their resolution rested on tepid compromise.