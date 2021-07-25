Jerome Christenson: Passing the Ottawa IQ test

It’s official. The great pandemic poutine famine is nearing its end.

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau has announced that, beginning Aug. 9, U.S. citizens will once again be allowed to cross into the Great White North. More than 14 months after the gates came down and the welcome mat was pulled up, International Falls will be international again.

It was a particularly unnerving moment in a generally unnerving year. It wasn’t like our Good Neighbor to the North announced they were building a wall and we were going to be paying for it, but all of a sudden that 5,525 mile unfortified boundary which always seemed more like a suburban property line than the Berlin Wall was turned into a legally impenetrable DMZ.

The whole thing gave me a left out, locked out sort of feeling. Not that I had any particular plans to go there, but what if I wanted to? After all, it is less than 600 miles to Winnipeg …

Somehow, it sort of felt like I was being sent to my room.