Jerome Christenson: One more thing to carp about

First it was the killer bees; then murder hornets, and now, to our horror, we learn of the invasion of the gargantuan, gluttonous goldfish.

Who woulda thunk it? An innocuous little bowl-bound critter disguising a potential ecological disaster? Call it “Revenge of the Flushable Pet.”

It’s real enough though. Naturalists have been hauling goldfish the size of overinflated rugby balls out of lakes around the Twin Cities. They figure these overgrown house pets were once circling a bowl on some kid’s dresser. Whether the li’l fishy’s master got tired of walking it, or if it proved inadequate as a watch fish, failing to alert the family to immanent nighttime shark attacks, no one knows. But what is certain is that some soft hearted suburbanites couldn’t bear to send their little finny charge off to see the city via a fast and final flush, but rather rehomed it in a nearby lake to befriend the other fishies and grow to become a destructive golden demon of the deep.

The trouble, y’see, is that that little goldfish is basically an overdressed carp, cousin to the bottom feeders roiling up the shallows and backwaters, cousin to the invading Asian species leaping out of lakes and rivers to smack passing Sunday sailors smack in the face, cousin to all those carp we’d just as soon be without.