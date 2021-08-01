Jerome Christenson: On considering the advance of Western civilization

I had a turtle come visiting a couple days ago.

Actually, I’d have to say that visiting probably overstates his intentions. Passing through is probable closer to the gist of the matter, although with turtles, it can be hard to tell.

I never would have noticed the critter, who seemed to be heading from someplace dry to someplace wet (I can only say that with tentative certainty based on the observation that his nose was pointed in the general direction of the river when I first noticed him and seeking out wet places is totally in character for a turtle. But again, you can never be sure with turtles), except that Milo, the rental dog, dimly sensed potential lunch loose on the lawn and went on the attack.

The turtle observed the dog, folded his legs, tucked in his tail, and telescoped his neck till only nose and glint of eyeball could be seen.

He then took a nap.

Meanwhile, with a great deal of yapping, pawing, and nosing about, the dog is discovering that a slumbering turtle is about as edible as a rock that breathes, and breath or no breath, a rock makes a poorer dinner than Alpo.

So Milo gave up on the turtle and went back to his frenetic attempt to master tree climbing, the better to bother the city’s squirrels.